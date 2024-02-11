stock photo similar to Ginger Tea
HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%

Ginger Tea

Ginger Tea is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Thai and Face Off. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Ginger Tea is a delightful and well-balanced strain with a unique blend of genetics. It appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike, offering a versatile experience. With a THC content averaging around 15%, Ginger Tea provides a moderate and approachable high. Leafly customers report that Ginger Tea's effects include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ginger Tea when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics make it a flexible option for managing various conditions. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Ginger Tea features flavors like earthy notes, subtle hints of ginger spice, and a touch of sweetness. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Ginger Tea typically ranges from $8 to $12 per gram, making it a budget-friendly choice for those seeking a balanced and flavorful hybrid. Ginger Tea is a strain that offers a unique and enjoyable experience, blending the soothing qualities of ginger with the relaxing effects of cannabis. If you've had the pleasure of trying Ginger Tea, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.

Ginger Tea strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Ginger Tea strain helps with

  • Pain
    100% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    66% of people say it helps with Depression
Ginger Tea strain reviews

February 11, 2024
This stuff is great for concentration and pain. I would love to find it in dab form.
1 person found this helpful
February 22, 2024
Our local dispensary has been pheno-hunting this strain and I picked up a jar that was 25% THC. Beautiful buds with a great flavor. Relaxing, calming, and euphoric. Definitely worth indulging if you have never tried it.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Ginger Tea strain genetics

Ginger Tea
