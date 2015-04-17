ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.3 33 reviews

Glad Max, cultivated by Monarch Wellness in Arizona, is a spin on the classic sativa-dominant Caramelicious. This high-THC hybrid strain is known to have long-lasting euphoria that lifts the mood while relaxing the body. Consumers have compared this strain to Mother’s Helper in its aroma and effects, but Glad Max is said to carry even happier, more lighthearted qualities. Its buds have a sweet, earthy aroma and tend to take on a slight caramel hue with maturation.

22 people reported 207 effects
Relaxed 68%
Euphoric 68%
Uplifted 54%
Happy 50%
Creative 45%
Stress 54%
Pain 50%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 36%
Inflammation 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain parent
Caramelicious
parent
Strain
Glad Max

