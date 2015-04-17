Glad Max, cultivated by Monarch Wellness in Arizona, is a spin on the classic sativa-dominant Caramelicious. This high-THC hybrid strain is known to have long-lasting euphoria that lifts the mood while relaxing the body. Consumers have compared this strain to Mother’s Helper in its aroma and effects, but Glad Max is said to carry even happier, more lighthearted qualities. Its buds have a sweet, earthy aroma and tend to take on a slight caramel hue with maturation.