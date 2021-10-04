Smelling a freshly opened baggie reminded me of mojitos with the sweet/sour minty musk of the bud. Pulled apart easy, the buds were soft and squishy. Forestry green colored nugs with amber orange hairs. Not the prettiest buds but it hit me like a brick wall. About 30 minutes after a bowl and I was yawning and fighting to keep my eyes open. The only thing I kept my eyes open for was the light search for munchies before passing out on the couch. Extremely relaxing and highly sedative.