Glitter Apples reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Glitter Apples.
Glitter Apples strain effects
Glitter Apples reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........s
October 4, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is straight magic. I suffer from intense anxiety & this offers immediate relief. Lifts my mood & lends to arousal. It’s the perfect sex weed. Puts you in your body and relaxes you enough to let go mentally. I’ve been a daily smoker for years and this is my all time favorite strain!
b........2
September 19, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I'm a daily smoker. Have cut down from about an ounce a week. But I always gravitate towards high THC heavy-hitting Indica's. This one definitely fits the bill. Excellent price on it too at Attis Trading Company!! 😉
t........h
July 21, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Great to smoke during the day. This strain makes me feel relaxed but productive, like I want to get stuff done. It does not trigger my anxiety at all. Around here I’ve only seen it in pre-rolls, I’d love to be able to buy straight flower of it because this is my favorite wake-n-bake strain so far!
g........2
April 27, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Great Indica. Helpful with my PTSD. Smells amazing. One of my favorites.
I........o
March 24, 2021
I’m a daily smoker and this is ONE OF MY TOP PICKS! THIS IS IT! INSTANT FEEL-GOOD. You won’t be sorry!
s........3
June 24, 2023
I've smoked hundreds of strains. This my favorite.
t........0
November 25, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Makes you wanna lay down and drift into bliss.
q........d
September 28, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Smelling a freshly opened baggie reminded me of mojitos with the sweet/sour minty musk of the bud. Pulled apart easy, the buds were soft and squishy. Forestry green colored nugs with amber orange hairs. Not the prettiest buds but it hit me like a brick wall. About 30 minutes after a bowl and I was yawning and fighting to keep my eyes open. The only thing I kept my eyes open for was the light search for munchies before passing out on the couch. Extremely relaxing and highly sedative.