Glitter Apples is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grease Monkey with Sour Apple. This strain produces a cerebral buzz that can be felt behind your eyes. Eventually, the high gives way to a relaxed euphoria as anxiety and stress melts away from your body. Glitter Apples tastes sweet and fruity while the aroma is skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, lack of appetite, and chronic pain. Growers say this strain flowers into round, dense buds with hunter green foliage and bright orange hairs. Glitter Apples was originally bred by Alien Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Glitter Apples strain effects
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
