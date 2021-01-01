Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Glue Trap

Hybrid
Picture of Glue Trap
stock photo similar to glue trap
THC 23%CBG 1%Caryophyllene

Glue Trap potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Glue Trap is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Glue Trap. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Glue Trap near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Glue Trap nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Glue Trap

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Glue Trap reviews5

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Glue Trap terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Glue Trap is caryophyllene, followed by limonene and humulene.

Dominant terpene

Caryophyllene (pepper)

Other terpenes

Limonene(citrus)Humulene(hoppy)

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Glue Trap