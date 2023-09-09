Gluelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gluelato.
Gluelato strain effects
Gluelato reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
c........a
September 9, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain definitely delivers sedation effects and the "chill pill" feel. My body was tense before, but no now. The thc percent varies and mine clocked in at 26.1%. It has natural anti inflammatory properties. I recommend this as an evening treat.
Z........5
September 18, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing experience! super reccomend if you can find this exotic
e........m
June 19, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I’m really enjoying this one. A bit indica heavy, but in a good way if that’s what you’re after…totally relaxed with a nice little head buzz to go along with it. Mine is 25% THC, .06% Cbd. I am a heavy cannabis user, but a bowl of this really hits the spot.
P........y
February 14, 2025
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great for relaxing and enjoying yourself
l........8
February 11, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Definitely my go to strain. Very calming with a nice mellow high that’ll put you in the perfect mood. It have me walking around feeling like Shaggy.
s........5
August 18, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Great strain after sundown!
r........6
July 16, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
nice cerebral high. It will creep up on you also.
g........6
October 27, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
This is a great high !! Happy, relaxed, euphoric!! If you have anxiety, I highly recommend this one !!