GMO Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO Cookies.

Effects

214 people reported 1169 effects
Relaxed 57%
Happy 39%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 28%
Sleepy 20%
Pain 23%
Stress 23%
Anxiety 20%
Depression 17%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 13%
Dizzy 5%
Dry eyes 3%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

241

Avatar for XJB1029
Member since 2020
One of my top 10 Strains Favorites Seriously lol
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for JJ800
Member since 2019
Very potent and dense Indica-dominant Hybrid. Smells and tastes like garlic, mushroom, and onions. Great for relieving pain and relaxing in the evening.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for LeftBased
Member since 2020
Smells funky. Taste like sweet fruit earth. Gives euphoric uplift with relaxing body high totally would cop again. Surprisingly dense. Feels like a great hybrid for wake n bake or afternoon or even evening.
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Stoneyjoneyy
Member since 2020
Stoney high. Couchlock. What more to ask in an indica.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Snakebaconer
Member since 2020
Okay. Too much anxiety though.
Happy
Avatar for ZeekRasta
Member since 2019
I love cookies in general, but I am really digging this mix. Bold terpene profile, stanky stank. Buds I got looked like they were covered in garlic salt 😋😋
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for BigBuddhaBalls
Member since 2020
Just took a budder dab of this shit and it smells and tastes exactly like garlic, it’s harsh asf tho and I wouldn’t recommend it someone smoking for the first time. But if you can take fat dabs then go for it, the high is pretty good to have me extreme giggles but it also left a garlic taste in my m...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Phillyzepheather
Member since 2019
Made my anxiety go away. Also made me quite relaxed and giddy. I’d like to try the RSO form of this!
GigglyRelaxed