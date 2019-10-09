We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Smells funky. Taste like sweet fruit earth. Gives euphoric uplift with relaxing body high totally would cop again. Surprisingly dense. Feels like a great hybrid for wake n bake or afternoon or even evening.
Just took a budder dab of this shit and it smells and tastes exactly like garlic, it’s harsh asf tho and I wouldn’t recommend it someone smoking for the first time. But if you can take fat dabs then go for it, the high is pretty good to have me extreme giggles but it also left a garlic taste in my m...