GMO-OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO-OG.
GMO-OG strain effects
a........6
January 25, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Purchased GMO from Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary at their Mohawk Valley branch in New Hartford, New York. Powerful indica. One of my favorites. Heavy hitting. Garlicky, oniony, pungent taste and aroma. After 2 to 3 hits I experienced a heavy, mind wrapping head high followed by a body high not too long after. Soothing, relaxing, calming. Couch locking for sure. Makes you sleepy. Great strain for the evening, nighttime. Great for anxiety relief, stress relief, sleep aid. Higher THC%, very potent. The batch I came across clocked in at 33%. Highly recommend this strain.
j........y
June 19, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
GMO…Garlic, mushroom, and onion. Super potent, very pungent, skunky Indica strain. Has a taste of garlic, mushrooms and onions. Smells very skunky and pungent, like cat urine. I love pungent and skunky strains, so this is one of my go to Indica strains for the end of the day. THC levels on this strain are usually decently high.
p........4
August 9, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Really good bud! Friend gave us an 1/8th of an ounce and really good mind/body high balanced perfectly. Clocked in at a whopping 31% THC. very good for mood stabilization, and very much helps with autism ADHD, Autism. If you need relief from anxiety, depression, this strain is for you
t........9
October 17, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
I got a gram of this strain and it was budder and it was Amazing great flavor profile it tastes like skunk, diesel, garlic and kinda pungent I felt sleepy and relaxed but kinda tingly. I have back pain and this strain helped with the pain and my stress and insomnia. I rate this strain 9.5/10
N........6
November 7, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Smells nice , Hits fast and it last