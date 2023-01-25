Purchased GMO from Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary at their Mohawk Valley branch in New Hartford, New York. Powerful indica. One of my favorites. Heavy hitting. Garlicky, oniony, pungent taste and aroma. After 2 to 3 hits I experienced a heavy, mind wrapping head high followed by a body high not too long after. Soothing, relaxing, calming. Couch locking for sure. Makes you sleepy. Great strain for the evening, nighttime. Great for anxiety relief, stress relief, sleep aid. Higher THC%, very potent. The batch I came across clocked in at 33%. Highly recommend this strain.