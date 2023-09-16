The Intellectual Stoner here with my thoughts on GMO Punch. Now this is an Indica dominant hybrid that I really liked. I'm a big fan of GMO so I was eager to try this. The buds were dense and a shade of forest green. They were full of red hairs and crystals as well. I found the smell to be earthy with fruity and citrus undertones. The buds I smoked were 27.49% and a nice fruity taste to them. I found the high to be very relaxing and euphoric and it helped with my pain, stress and anxiety as well. Overall I would recommend giving this one a try. I enjoyed it and think you would too.