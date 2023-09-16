GMO Punch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO Punch.
GMO Punch strain effects
GMO Punch reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
h........g
September 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I’ve tried nearly every strain of flower available at Minnesota’s medical dispensaries, and this lady is in the top 3 of hybrids and top 6 overall. While I find all hybrids to generally be the best for chronic pain, this might be the best one yet. A very well-rounded strain that is not a one trick pony. Not exactly couchlock, not exactly start a project. Extremely pleasant.
j........n
September 10, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I feel very relaxed and calm. I tend to over talk and I don't feel like talking at all! What a relief for the people around me!
F........4
August 3, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Grown by Green Goods in MN. Memorable strain; unique nose, wild color — highly recommend.
b........3
February 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
very earthy. the smell was fruity like berries and shape of the flower was so attractive honestly. i got to go back and get more honestly. makes me feel very relaxed as well.
S........c
September 7, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Can’t go wrong with some GMO Punch. Very solid strain
r........a
April 20, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
The Intellectual Stoner here with my thoughts on GMO Punch. Now this is an Indica dominant hybrid that I really liked. I'm a big fan of GMO so I was eager to try this. The buds were dense and a shade of forest green. They were full of red hairs and crystals as well. I found the smell to be earthy with fruity and citrus undertones. The buds I smoked were 27.49% and a nice fruity taste to them. I found the high to be very relaxing and euphoric and it helped with my pain, stress and anxiety as well. Overall I would recommend giving this one a try. I enjoyed it and think you would too.
f........8
July 16, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
It was pretty decent helps u rest n get totally stressed free n taste and smell it's most reason y
n........9
July 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I absolutely love this strain! Just a heads up for MN medical patients, the Boundary Waters brand "Purple Funk" strain is from the same plants as GMO Punch. The BW strain is just the ultra-premium buds from the same plants they use for Vireo, just under a different name. BW tend to be slightly higher THC, but at the end of the day your Vireo buds and BW buds came off the same plant.