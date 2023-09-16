stock photo similar to GMO Punch
GMO Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Purple Punch. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. GMO Punch is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. GMO Punch is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GMO Punch effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose GMO Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Kind Tree Cannabis, GMO Punch features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of GMO Punch typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. GMO Punch is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

GMO Punch strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Relaxed

Hungry

GMO Punch strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression
GMO Punch strain reviews13

September 16, 2023
I’ve tried nearly every strain of flower available at Minnesota’s medical dispensaries, and this lady is in the top 3 of hybrids and top 6 overall. While I find all hybrids to generally be the best for chronic pain, this might be the best one yet. A very well-rounded strain that is not a one trick pony. Not exactly couchlock, not exactly start a project. Extremely pleasant.
9 people found this helpful
September 10, 2023
I feel very relaxed and calm. I tend to over talk and I don't feel like talking at all! What a relief for the people around me!
6 people found this helpful
August 3, 2023
Grown by Green Goods in MN. Memorable strain; unique nose, wild color — highly recommend.
4 people found this helpful
