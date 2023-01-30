GMOG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMOG.
GMOG strain effects
GMOG reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
R........e
January 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Savory, funky pungent kush smell & taste. Balanced body & head high, with bakey euphoria. Very relaxing hybrid.
b........0
April 18, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Fire I got this as CURED L FRIENDLY FARMS , 1 G CART , IN CALIFORNIA. IT TOTALLY CHANGED MY MOOD , OUTLOOK , ITS FIRE . THE TASTE IS IDK YOU GOTTTA TEY THE FLOWER . BUTS ITS OK IN CART FORM I GUESS. 10/10 A1
1........g
May 4, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
4.5 Starz For This Dynamite 🧨 Indica My eighth of GM-OG was by Fig Farms & contained 32.60% THC 😳🤯🤪!! Light 💡 green buds with dark peach 🍑 pistils & crystal trichomes. Happy calm relaxation for my body. Strains genetics 🧬: GMO x (WiFi OG x Triangle Mints). Another fine flower from Fig Farms! 💨 Enjoy The Pleasure Of The Smoke 💨
j........3
July 29, 2022
Love the tase waiting for the high