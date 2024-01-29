Goblin Eggs, also called The Goblin, is a stony hybrid strain made from a genetic cross of Raindance and Sorbetto, released in 2020. The Alaska-based Early Grave bred Goblin Eggs for its euphoric and tingling effects, 24% THC, and rich aroma of earth, pine and diesel with hints of fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Goblin Eggs, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







