Raindance by Greenpoint Seeds is a vigorous cannabis variety with quick vegetative growth and a generous yield. A cross of Deadhead OG x (Chemdawg 4 x Chemdawg BX), this strain is a quick and vigorous take on the OG and Chemdawg genetic lines, with strong emphasis on chemical aromas. Consumers should also detect a pungent, skunky aroma dominated by tart lemons, pine needles, and diesel fumes. Raindance is primarily indica-dominant, but also offers pleasant cerebral effects. It can be utilized for midday pain, anxiety, depression, and general decompression after a long day. This is a must for OG and Chem lovers!