Raindance

Raindance by Greenpoint Seeds is a vigorous cannabis variety with quick vegetative growth and a generous yield. A cross of Deadhead OG x (Chemdawg 4 x Chemdawg BX), this strain is a quick and vigorous take on the OG and Chemdawg genetic lines, with strong emphasis on chemical aromas. Consumers should also detect a pungent, skunky aroma dominated by tart lemons, pine needles, and diesel fumes. Raindance is primarily indica-dominant, but also offers pleasant cerebral effects. It can be utilized for midday pain, anxiety, depression, and general decompression after a long day. This is a must for OG and Chem lovers!

Avatar for dennisacostas
Member since 2017
Sabe bien cabron! Sabe a sofrito con flores!!!!
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for meloislegend
Member since 2016
Calms me instantly and has amazing flavor and beautiful aesthetics
HappyUplifted
Avatar for evieafisher
Member since 2018
I don't review shit on the internet, but I have to tell everyone how much I love this strain. it's worked some magic on my mood and tension. I feel great. Definitely an immediate favorite.
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jarenid13
Member since 2018
One of my favorite Indica strain. Relaxes you and if continue consuming it you get soo relaxed you are going to have the best sleep if suffer of Insomnia
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for rubyspliff
Member since 2017
Great strain for going out and hanging out with friends. Nice body high with clear mind, very smooth when smoking. I feel it calming my body I suffer from joint pain. Great strain!
EnergeticGigglyHappy
Lineage

Deadhead OG
Chemdog 4
Raindance