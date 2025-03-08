Medical patient here. Vaped a live resin cartridge. Very lemony and a tad throaty. Lots of cerebral creativity, and able to jump between ideas and concepts rapidly and fluidly. I think this strain would be great for brainstorming sessions. Uplifted mood without feeling spacey or "in the clouds." Unsure if it directly alleviated my pain or if it was simply less of a focus, but it helped reduce the impact of my pain overall.