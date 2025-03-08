Goddess OG reviews
Goddess OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
M........5
March 8, 2025
Creative
Focused
Happy
Medical patient here. Vaped a live resin cartridge. Very lemony and a tad throaty. Lots of cerebral creativity, and able to jump between ideas and concepts rapidly and fluidly. I think this strain would be great for brainstorming sessions. Uplifted mood without feeling spacey or "in the clouds." Unsure if it directly alleviated my pain or if it was simply less of a focus, but it helped reduce the impact of my pain overall.