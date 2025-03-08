Goddess OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Skunk #1. This strain is named after its divine and enchanting aroma that blends notes of rose and ruby red grapefruit. Goddess OG is 18-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Goddess OG effects include euphoria, relaxation, and focus. Medical marijuana patients often choose Goddess OG when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and pain. Bred by Cabin Fever Seed Breeders, Goddess OG features flavors like sweet, spicy, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Goddess OG typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a balanced hybrid that can help them feel blissful and calm. Goddess OG is also known for its crystal-coated emerald buds that are wrapped with vibrant amber hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Goddess OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.