Godfather Purple Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Godfather Purple Kush.

Reviews

21

Avatar for Triptoxic
Member since 2016
great buzz, sweet taste.
Avatar for Storm003
Member since 2017
I use to love this strain it's yummy and an awesome body high! but after I started taking my anxiety medications it seemed to make me way more anxious.
Avatar for Youngjordan2162
Member since 2017
Nice heavy high
Happy
Avatar for MsLuckyDevil
Member since 2016
Not my favourite. I couldn't focus on anything, serious couch-lock followed by dizziness, headache, and nausea. Oh and wicked dry mouth.
Sleepy
Avatar for Jimmbo
Member since 2016
This strain is off the charts. You will def not be disappointed all around
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for GRat16
Member since 2016
It was a good sleeping high, my friend has a 3D tv and we wares polar express and it was like we were in the movie! It is well recommended, I'd say nothing wrong with it. But I'd really say that about any weed!
Avatar for Rayan4d2
Member since 2016
Deeply relaxing with a sluggishly heady feel. Vivid dreams with a groggy wake up.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy