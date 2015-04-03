Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
It was a good sleeping high, my friend has a 3D tv and we wares polar express and it was like we were in the movie! It is well recommended, I'd say nothing wrong with it. But I'd really say that about any weed!