Beautiful buds, pungent and sweet smell, and very nice to smoke. Slow burns and provides a relaxing, yet euphoric high that really triggered the artist in me. My sketches are looking better than they have since high school. Would definitely purchase again.
First time poster, short time smoker here. Though I've only been smoking 3 years it's been every day due to lots of metal in my body causing some severe pain and depression. I now smoke every day. I go to work, then smoke a bowl to sleep. Now to the review: GT - This stuff has me just fucking flo...