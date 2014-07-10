ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
God's Treat reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain God's Treat.

Avatar for RoadH0use
Member since 2019
A treat indeed! A delicious strain, packing a powerful punch of relaxation and euphoria to your face. Absolutely
CreativeHappy
Avatar for Nicholemariedonovan
Member since 2017
I usually love Indicas but this was a huge disappointment, the high wasnt very relaxing and wore off within half an hour it felt like. Not worth the money
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Realsmoker860
Member since 2017
This is This is yes I repeated it twice true GOD BUD. Being high is Cool but staying high ia better...this bud will keep you high all day. damn I'm high
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for AntisocialWW
Member since 2017
Beautiful buds, pungent and sweet smell, and very nice to smoke. Slow burns and provides a relaxing, yet euphoric high that really triggered the artist in me. My sketches are looking better than they have since high school. Would definitely purchase again.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for thewhitebobmarley
Member since 2017
Best strain I've ever tried and I've been smoking for 14 years of my life
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for lmdevil4
Member since 2015
First time poster, short time smoker here. Though I've only been smoking 3 years it's been every day due to lots of metal in my body causing some severe pain and depression. I now smoke every day. I go to work, then smoke a bowl to sleep. Now to the review: GT - This stuff has me just fucking flo...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for williemon306
Member since 2015
Great, smooth high.
Avatar for bog624
Member since 2015
I'm about to try it all I've heard is dank and no negative. wish me luck.
