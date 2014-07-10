ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

God's Treat

God's Treat

God’s Treat, bred from the holy matrimony of Dutch Treat and God Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid from Jordan of the Islands Seeds. A fusion of candy and floral notes emanate from the crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. Despite strong indica genetics, God’s Treat provides a mellow and uplifting experience suitable for either day or nighttime enjoyment. The surprisingly gentle cerebral effects make this strain a great choice for patients needing potent relief, but not sedation, throughout the day. The tall conic flowers surrounded by thin sativa-like leaves grow best with multi-branch cultivation in either indoor or outdoor gardens. Growers flock to God’s Treat for its resistance to mold and short flowering time of just 6 to 7 weeks.

Reviews

13

Avatar for lmdevil4
Member since 2015
First time poster, short time smoker here. Though I've only been smoking 3 years it's been every day due to lots of metal in my body causing some severe pain and depression. I now smoke every day. I go to work, then smoke a bowl to sleep. Now to the review: GT - This stuff has me just fucking flo...
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for tripsquared
Member since 2013
great form and funnction. out of the 4 ive grown 3 had purple phernotypes and looked great
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AntisocialWW
Member since 2017
Beautiful buds, pungent and sweet smell, and very nice to smoke. Slow burns and provides a relaxing, yet euphoric high that really triggered the artist in me. My sketches are looking better than they have since high school. Would definitely purchase again.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for thewhitebobmarley
Member since 2017
Best strain I've ever tried and I've been smoking for 14 years of my life
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Nicholemariedonovan
Member since 2017
I usually love Indicas but this was a huge disappointment, the high wasnt very relaxing and wore off within half an hour it felt like. Not worth the money
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
God Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Dutch Treat
parent
Strain
God's Treat

Photos

User uploaded image of God's TreatUser uploaded image of God's Treat
