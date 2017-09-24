ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Godzilla Glue
  4. Reviews

Godzilla Glue reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Godzilla Glue.

Reviews

31

Avatar for Lionessnire
Member since 2019
Top 5 Strains
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Betzalelmaggid
Member since 2019
If it wasnt for the strong gas taste i would rate it higher. This one is def a power house. I added a pinch of it to my CBD buds to help mellow out the high. It has a srtong diesel flavor, with tons of white trachom hairs covering it. I am also growing clones of this plant in the garden out doors. I...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Shootingsteve
Member since 2019
This shit is fire
Avatar for Bongzilla718
Member since 2019
If there was ever a hypnotic dream, it would be gorilla glue. my #1 fav strain. Yea. It gets two thumbs up. This opened a new side to me I didn't know I had. lmao.
Avatar for Whysoserious54
Member since 2019
Lights out strain. I'm so stoned I'm having trouble even seeing this screen as I type. Done.Fire.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for HighAssBoo
Member since 2019
Definitely a heavy hitter &amp; a must try if you haven't already! This strain will give you a phase of euphoria that I personally enjoy using recreationally.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for 9522204430
Member since 2019
Mediocre, nice for laying in bed and thinking
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for weediquette88
Member since 2016
A super exceptional strain!!! I don’t know about you guys or your experiences with GG, but the stuff that I got, definitely taste super tropical, earthly, &amp; spicy!!! Makes me feel like I’m on the big island itself… Or maybe the Pheno was just leaning more towards that terp profile.... either way...
