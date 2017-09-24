ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Godzilla Glue by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank is a blend of Gorilla Glue #4 from Amazon Organics and Pua Mana’s own Killa Kine King Kamehameha Kailua-Kona Gold. This sticky, tropical coupling produces monstrous green stalks with fat, resinous colas that reek of pungent earth and pine with a hint of sweet tropical breeze. Godzilla Glue’s powerful euphoria is suited for seasoned consumers. It can become rather sedative with continued consumption, so enjoy Godzilla Glue with care. This strain’s high-THC content and robust genetics make it a welcome challenge for strain hunters and heavyweights.    

Avatar for GreenGolfGuy21
Member since 2016
I got this strain from ECC in central CA. SB to be exact. I liked it. Very woodsy, earthy bouquet. Lighter green in color than expected but had yellow-ish hairs. The combination of the two colors play off each other to give off a 'glowing neon' look. Great bag appeal. I'd have to say the only ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Thankful1
Member since 2016
For a hybrid, this is a face melter! Definitely becomes sedative after prolonged use.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lightningang
Member since 2017
Love this strand when I need a nap after school.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DustinsBuzz87
Member since 2017
very nice strain....I find it to be a functional indica...definitely nice for sleep if used in excess...small amounts promote deep, positive thoughts...love it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for njprendei
Member since 2017
This stuff is amazing. I've had lower back pain for years, been on flexeril, did phisical therapy which helped but the pain was still there. within 45 min of smoking this the pain was gone. Also elevated my mood and helped with my anxiety. Great for socializing and not forgetting where your going ha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Kona Gold
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
