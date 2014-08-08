ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Godzilla reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Godzilla.

Avatar for OCJuicer
Member since 2018
Great grow really fast with 55 flower did outdoor...got it producing seeds of a Godzilla x durban cookies call it durban god!!
Happy
Avatar for Godzilllllla
Member since 2018
A godsend from the big monster himself, Godzilla hits like a motherfucking beefed up King Ghidorah on magical thundercrack. Fucking couched for days and feasted like an unfed family of baby chimpanzees. Be sure to prepare yourself to be anally fisted by Mothra herself while having an inner existenti...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for Dr_pear
Member since 2018
I didn't know your eyes could be so heavy.
Avatar for SeaWarpRoy
Member since 2014
I’ve been picking this up quite a bit recently and I must say that I’m more impressed each time. Very very dense nugs, mostly sweet smelling with a hint of gas to it. The trichomes are all over and it’s a really sticky strain. Definitely a heavy indica and proud to be a BC special :)
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TheLandOfGanja
Member since 2017
I don't taste the berry, flower flavor in Godzilla. I taste earthy, citrusy, lemon flavors. It's a good indica, relaxing body sedation, yet clear-headed. Don't let the name intimidate you. Regular indica users will find this one soft as a kitten. Smooth taste and comforting. You'll want to curl up w...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Blackwatch09
Member since 2017
The review warned of the crushing euphoria and I think that--- ....how'd I get outside?
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed