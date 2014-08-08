Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A godsend from the big monster himself, Godzilla hits like a motherfucking beefed up King Ghidorah on magical thundercrack. Fucking couched for days and feasted like an unfed family of baby chimpanzees. Be sure to prepare yourself to be anally fisted by Mothra herself while having an inner existenti...
I’ve been picking this up quite a bit recently and I must say that I’m more impressed each time. Very very dense nugs, mostly sweet smelling with a hint of gas to it. The trichomes are all over and it’s a really sticky strain. Definitely a heavy indica and proud to be a BC special :)
I don't taste the berry, flower flavor in Godzilla. I taste earthy, citrusy, lemon flavors. It's a good indica, relaxing body sedation, yet clear-headed. Don't let the name intimidate you. Regular indica users will find this one soft as a kitten. Smooth taste and comforting. You'll want to curl up w...