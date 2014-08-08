ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Godzilla

Crafted from the genetics of God Bud, Godzilla is a mostly indica strain bred by Caña de España specifically for hot climates. Crushing euphoria and sedation are delivered alongside a sour berry flavor accented with subtle notes of vanilla. Thoughts wander away, taking with them stress, anxiety, and depression. After some time, Godzilla's effects subside to clearheaded, functional bliss. Patients treating pain and muscle spasms may find relief in Godzilla's potent and tranquilizing onset. Following a 55 day flowering cycle indoors or at the end of September outdoors, this indica produces colorfully vibrant buds of green and purple hues.

BudDozer
Member since 2015
A total sedative. Not only does it take my back pain away, it makes me feel so light I forget I even have a body. I smoke a little more and enjoy the fall into a nice oblivion-like sleep. Do not imbibe if you want to be productive after. This is what you smoke to forget the world.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Blackwatch09
Member since 2017
The review warned of the crushing euphoria and I think that--- ....how'd I get outside?
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
dylanm
Member since 2014
Godzilla is a heavy indica strain that sedates you while allowing euphoria and happiness to dance through the muscular system. Allows you to be a great medium between sleepy and energetic. Slows you down and makes you productive!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
trustthetrey
Member since 2015
this strain is dank, super pungent to me. the nugs are nice and when you hit it, it hits harder, very strong and potent
ArousedEuphoricGiggly
tomlebong
Member since 2017
Great for demolishing a pizza in bed with a movie on. Quality chill-out strain.
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
God Bud
parent
Strain
