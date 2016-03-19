Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Great strain, little pricey. Ended up with a half-ounce from my dispensary in Toronto because they had nothing else left, and it pretty much made my entire aparment smell like gods garden. Doesn't take much with this strain, and within a few minutes you can tell it's clearly indica dominant as youll...
The high feels clear and very relaxed to me. I had a splitting headache before I smoked (not why I smoked) but it was completely gone in like 15 minutes...started fading in 5. My gums feel a little funny, but it's not unpleasant.
That's definitely some nice bud. This is my first taste and I would say this batch was exceptional. It didn't look as pretty as I expected but number five is definitely a ten. Head heavy euphoric feeling with body tingles and just an overall....Yeeeeaahhhh feeling.