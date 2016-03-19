ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for scorpion17
Member since 2017
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ebonythelocktress
Member since 2017
Great tasty nice smooth mellow but strong like the fact that it didn't have me sleepy or really hungry
Avatar for therealtrevorlahey
Member since 2017
Great strain, little pricey. Ended up with a half-ounce from my dispensary in Toronto because they had nothing else left, and it pretty much made my entire aparment smell like gods garden. Doesn't take much with this strain, and within a few minutes you can tell it's clearly indica dominant as youll...
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for MoseyBear
Member since 2017
The high feels clear and very relaxed to me. I had a splitting headache before I smoked (not why I smoked) but it was completely gone in like 15 minutes...started fading in 5. My gums feel a little funny, but it's not unpleasant.
Avatar for Rastaman786
Member since 2016
That's definitely some nice bud. This is my first taste and I would say this batch was exceptional. It didn't look as pretty as I expected but number five is definitely a ten. Head heavy euphoric feeling with body tingles and just an overall....Yeeeeaahhhh feeling.
Avatar for BuefordBongripper716
Member since 2016
I want to try it but don't know where to find it.
Avatar for DankInThe6ix
Member since 2016
nice and smooth good strain just a little expensive
