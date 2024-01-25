Goji Berry Runtz reviews
Goji Berry Runtz strain effects
Goji Berry Runtz strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
H........y
January 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Dizzy
I got a dispo from my local dispensary that was goji berry runtz. I’ve tried this brand a fee times before and they typically hit hard, but this one. My my. It hit fast and helped me focus on the following tasks I had to do that day. definitely want to try this as flower tho
y........q
November 13, 2023
Focused
Happy
Talkative
picked this up about a day ago, first thing you notice is the smell it is POTENT. grinded some up and packed a bowl, first hit was amazing! its so sweet, and a very strong pine taste. definitely a good smoke. The high is a pretty good head high, but you can also feel it in your legs.