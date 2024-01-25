Goji Berry Runtz is a tropical hybrid strain made from a genetic cross of Kiwi Sorbet x Runtz and bred by Maven Genetics. This strain has green and compact buds that shine like ripe fruit on the vine. It’s extremely potent, often reaching 30% THC, so we recommend it for experienced consumers. Goji Berry Runtz tastes both tart and sweet, with citrus and woodsy background notes that complement a focused, uplifting high. Medical patients who need help with fatigue and ADD symptoms will love this. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Goji Berry Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.