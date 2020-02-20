ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Goji OG

aka Goji OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Floral

Calculated from 27 products tested with lab partners

Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

 

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

170 people reported 1117 effects
Happy 51%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 41%
Creative 31%
Stress 30%
Depression 25%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 22%
Lack of appetite 12%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 2%

DieselDude420
Member since 2015
Pro: Smooth to smoke but adds a little punch taste when you are done. Very smokey, earthy and licorice taste. First, the clarity. I lost my lighter for 2 hours ... did the same steps 20 times, couldn't find it. Smoked this stuff and within 15 seconds, did another look at how I was doing the st...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
wanderlustpnw
Member since 2017
They (this group of reviews) are NOT JOKING, when they said it's a heavy high. Being a long time smoker, it's rare to find something that actually gives me (what I personally call) the beginners high, can't stop laughing at everything, holy shit I am literally melting in a couch kinda high (and not ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🍡🌲 Goji O.G. is a very unique hybrid. Looks pretty good... smells alright...very earthy... smokes FANTASTIC! Unexpectedly good hit from this strain. A very nice change up from the usual O.G. feel. The high was immediate and strong. Pain relief and sedation all the way. It made my eyes heavy and le...
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
dieseldawg
Member since 2015
Got 2 grams of this strain in very high quality concentrate form, and it was budder nonetheless (arguably the best smelling/tasting consistency of extract). I am absolutely BLOWN AWAY by the smell and flavor of this Goji OG. It smells and tastes like a very sweet, almost perfumey berry smell. It i...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
KtwnLgnd
Member since 2015
First off, this is probably the most THC potent strain I've ever had sitting at 28%. Very sweet taste on the inhale with a sweet berry flavor on the exhale. The bud itself is very beautiful, light green and covered in fully developed trichomes. I definitely recommend this to flower connoisseurs.
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
