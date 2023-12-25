This is super heavy, and definitely a sativa strain. Smell is sweet, earthy, apples, apricot, and honey. The batch I had was from Garcia handpicked at 33% thca, the bud tender told me it was another phenotype for their golden Road strain. Although this is a sativa, I would say it’s not best suited for mornings, more of a midday type of strain, because it’s effects are pretty heavy behind the eyes. A few hits with this one did it for me.