Gold Dropz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gold Dropz.
Gold Dropz strain effects
j........3
December 25, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This is super heavy, and definitely a sativa strain. Smell is sweet, earthy, apples, apricot, and honey. The batch I had was from Garcia handpicked at 33% thca, the bud tender told me it was another phenotype for their golden Road strain. Although this is a sativa, I would say it’s not best suited for mornings, more of a midday type of strain, because it’s effects are pretty heavy behind the eyes. A few hits with this one did it for me.
m........s
April 3, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
def not golden road! The sis nice bud to chill...music or movie!
D........k
October 15, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Takes a few puffs to get going, but omg. Once it hits, it’s a perfect euphoria
G........9
November 28, 2023
Great smell, taste, and smoke.
n........2
Today
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I’m @ work chilling hardcore, this a very good strain for @ work, laughing on the inside, how all my coworkers are disappointed in Kamala Harris lost, only in America…
F........2
November 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Wow! Finally a true Sativa. A great lift to help me through the day without feeling sedated. Pain and anxiety was reduced to where I didn’t even think about it. But I still had my wits about me. I just felt good!