Gold Dropz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gold Dropz.

write a review

Gold Dropz strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Gold Dropz strain helps with

  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • PTSD
    16% of people say it helps with PTSD

Gold Dropz reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 25, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This is super heavy, and definitely a sativa strain. Smell is sweet, earthy, apples, apricot, and honey. The batch I had was from Garcia handpicked at 33% thca, the bud tender told me it was another phenotype for their golden Road strain. Although this is a sativa, I would say it’s not best suited for mornings, more of a midday type of strain, because it’s effects are pretty heavy behind the eyes. A few hits with this one did it for me.
2 people found this helpful
April 3, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
def not golden road! The sis nice bud to chill...music or movie!
1 person found this helpful
October 15, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Takes a few puffs to get going, but omg. Once it hits, it’s a perfect euphoria
November 28, 2023
Great smell, taste, and smoke.
Today
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
I’m @ work chilling hardcore, this a very good strain for @ work, laughing on the inside, how all my coworkers are disappointed in Kamala Harris lost, only in America…
November 11, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Wow! Finally a true Sativa. A great lift to help me through the day without feeling sedated. Pain and anxiety was reduced to where I didn’t even think about it. But I still had my wits about me. I just felt good!

Buy strains with similar effects to Gold Dropz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...