Gold Dropz
aka Golden Drip
Gold Dropz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Spritzer and Apples & Bananas, originally bred by Compound Genetics. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gold Dropz is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. The name Gold Dropz comes from the luscious light green nugs of great structure and texture that are covered in misty white trichomes and orange hairs, giving them a frosty appearance. The aroma of this bud is a mouthwatering earthy, sweet, and succulently fruity scent that captivates the nostrils. The smoke is flavorful and delicious and has a very fruity savory taste that lingers on the tongue. The high comes on quickly with a mellow warmth that quickly spreads through the body leaving one’s mind totally carefree and at ease. Gold Dropz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gold Dropz effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gold Dropz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Compound Genetics, Gold Dropz features flavors like vanilla, berry, and yogurt. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gold Dropz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gold Dropz is a very popular, pungent, potent, and heavy-hitting strain that will reach out and smack the smoker when the jar is first opened. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gold Dropz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gold DropzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gold Dropz strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gold Dropz products near you
Similar to Gold Dropz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—