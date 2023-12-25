stock photo similar to Gold Dropz
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Gold Dropz

aka Golden Drip

Gold Dropz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Spritzer and Apples & Bananas, originally bred by Compound Genetics. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gold Dropz is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. The name Gold Dropz comes from the luscious light green nugs of great structure and texture that are covered in misty white trichomes and orange hairs, giving them a frosty appearance. The aroma of this bud is a mouthwatering earthy, sweet, and succulently fruity scent that captivates the nostrils. The smoke is flavorful and delicious and has a very fruity savory taste that lingers on the tongue. The high comes on quickly with a mellow warmth that quickly spreads through the body leaving one’s mind totally carefree and at ease. Gold Dropz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gold Dropz effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gold Dropz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Compound Genetics, Gold Dropz features flavors like vanilla, berry, and yogurt. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gold Dropz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gold Dropz is a very popular, pungent, potent, and heavy-hitting strain that will reach out and smack the smoker when the jar is first opened. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gold Dropz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Gold Dropz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Gold Dropz strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Gold Dropz strain helps with

  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • PTSD
    16% of people say it helps with PTSD
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gold Dropz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gold Dropz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Gold Dropz strain reviews7

December 25, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This is super heavy, and definitely a sativa strain. Smell is sweet, earthy, apples, apricot, and honey. The batch I had was from Garcia handpicked at 33% thca, the bud tender told me it was another phenotype for their golden Road strain. Although this is a sativa, I would say it’s not best suited for mornings, more of a midday type of strain, because it’s effects are pretty heavy behind the eyes. A few hits with this one did it for me.
2 people found this helpful
April 3, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
def not golden road! The sis nice bud to chill...music or movie!
1 person found this helpful
October 15, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Takes a few puffs to get going, but omg. Once it hits, it’s a perfect euphoria
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight