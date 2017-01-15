Gold King’s Thai (also known as Gold King’s Thai Stick) is the historical seed stock from a 1979 Thai Stick mother gathered by Gold King. This heirloom lineage is a special and rare cut that grows tight, colorful buds contrary to the traditional lanky stocks of Southeast Asia. During maturation, the plant’s trichome dusted foliage transitions to a light amber/gold, contrasting against the purple and red hues of its leaves. The aroma is floral and tropical without being overpowering. Gold King’s Thai has an extended 9 to 11 week flowering cycle, but is well worth the wait for classic strain hunters.
