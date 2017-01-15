ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Gold King's Thai

Gold King's Thai

Gold King’s Thai (also known as Gold King’s Thai Stick) is the historical seed stock from a 1979 Thai Stick mother gathered by Gold King. This heirloom lineage is a special and rare cut that grows tight, colorful buds contrary to the traditional lanky stocks of Southeast Asia. During maturation, the plant’s trichome dusted foliage transitions to a light amber/gold, contrasting against the purple and red hues of its leaves. The aroma is floral and tropical without being overpowering. Gold King’s Thai has an extended 9 to 11 week flowering cycle, but is well worth the wait for classic strain hunters.  

Avatar for kyletuch
Member since 2016
I am lucky enough to live in the Midwest where Bedford Grows managed to get their hands on these seeds and euphoria was born. At first it feels like a typical high, it's a bit of a creeper because 10-15 minutes into it I felt the intense cerebral head buzz ALONG with an unexpected relaxation of my b...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for hawkski86
Member since 2016
not much of a sativa man but this full blown sativa was really good for a morning wake and bake without the sleepiness. this strain has a nice strong pungent taste with a hint of something I cannot place. I wanted to say Woody for a second. clean head high with a burst of small energy but after a fe...
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
Earthy woody smell with lime/citrus, especially when you break it up, kinda like a sparkling water hint of sweetness. Has a surprisingly rich throwback taste that seems to bring on the immediate sativa effects, favorite part about this strain but hard to describe. Fades out over time nicely without...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
