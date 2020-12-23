ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gold Leaf
Hybrid
THC 16%

Gold Leaf

4.7(3)
Tingly
Sleepy
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3 reviews

Strain Details

Gold Leaf is a rare indica-dominant marijuana strain. While its origin is unknown, smokers say this strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that come on quickly. One toke of Gold Leaf will put you in the mood to do something creative. Because this strain hits hard right away, it's important to remember that a little bit goes a long way. If you smoke too much Gold Leaf, you might find yourself locked into the sofa. This strain features spicy, citrus flavors. Gold Leaf nugs are small and round with amber and dark green shades covered in trichomes.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Gold Leaf effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 8 effects
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

Gold Leaf reviews3

Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Most popular in