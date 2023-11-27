Perhaps a reference to Mike Myers' iconic role as Austin Powers, Gold Member is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gold Leaf and Kosher Kush. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Gold Member is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gold Member is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gold Member effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gold Member when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Sticky Fingerz Dispensary, Gold Member features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gold Member typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gold Member is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gold Member, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.