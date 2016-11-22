Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is probably the best indica I have tested, nothing else has come close to the relief this strain gives me against my chronic pain,anxiety and insomnia. One hit on the bong(around 0.25) and my body is buzzing with blissful relaxation. Smells amazing too, with sweet berry and tastes as good as it...
Very light high! I felt great happy euphoric and slightly energetic/talkative high without the heavy weight eyelids from the indica. Which is strange... since this IS an indica and I generally prefer the Sativa effects. This allows me to focus and continue through the day. Although I haven’t done it...