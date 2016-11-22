ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Goldberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Goldberry.

Reviews

Avatar for Aj821
Member since 2019
Golden berry is smooth. A person can’t help but be happy. I have been searching for a night time strain and I think I have now. 🌼💚
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Bushdoc420
Member since 2012
This is probably the best indica I have tested, nothing else has come close to the relief this strain gives me against my chronic pain,anxiety and insomnia. One hit on the bong(around 0.25) and my body is buzzing with blissful relaxation. Smells amazing too, with sweet berry and tastes as good as it...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for elmatador666
Member since 2017
Gold berry, awesome high last for hours, best taste!! Really top of the shelve!!
Avatar for KDNJimenez
Member since 2018
Very light high! I felt great happy euphoric and slightly energetic/talkative high without the heavy weight eyelids from the indica. Which is strange... since this IS an indica and I generally prefer the Sativa effects. This allows me to focus and continue through the day. Although I haven’t done it...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for GLaD0S
Member since 2016
Not much to say really. It's more of your kind of regular indica knock out punch. A bit of euphoria, but gives you a lot of fatigue afterward.
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for mikesz1369
Member since 2015
nice strain, relaxing yet creative and happy
