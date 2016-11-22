ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Goldberry

Goldberry

The Goldberry strain is a result of crossing the very popular indica Pot of Gold with Blueberry. Goldberry produces big, fluffy buds that are covered in crystals and often have deep orangey-red hairs. The flowers smell like fresh fruit—lemons and berries, to be specific—while the taste is reminiscent of blueberry lemonade with a slight skunky aftertaste. This hybrid is described as optimal for pain relief and relaxation due to its indica qualities.

Lynda333
Member since 2013
I tried Goldberry based on verbal reviews of fellow patients. I love this strain! This is the PERFECT strain for the daytime. The first time I tried Goldberry I was a bit disappointed thinking "Why do others like this, I feel very little." Then after a little bit I realized that I was very happy, I ...
Creative, Focused, Happy, Uplifted
UBhapE2
Member since 2013
The first time I tried Gold Berry, I thought it was too mild for me. Then I realized it was just right as I finished a day of work, happy, energetic, pain free, and social. Happy is the best word for this experience. To find the pain relief was not expected and I am thrilled as I suffer physical a...
Creative, Energetic, Focused, Happy, Uplifted
reddressbetty
Member since 2013
I enjoy smoking all different strains. I have a spice rack of different strains and Goldberry is one that you will always find in my stash. Living a hectic schedule means that I cannot get to stoned while I have a lot of work to do. Goldberry is a strain that I can smoke and feel stoned and focused...
Energetic, Focused, Happy, Hungry
Teh
Member since 2013
Goldberry was an amazing strain! It's a wonderful euphoric experience from the very first hit. The high is swift and uplifting, while coming down is very calm without any side effects to my knowledge. This is by far one of the best strains i've had that does wonders with keeping my stress to a minim...
Euphoric, Talkative, Uplifted
grahamkate626
Member since 2013
Goldberry is an awesome strain. It provides a very good high, with the benefits of being focused and happy is an awesome plus!! I smoked a little bit of this weed in the morning before work and i was focused as well as in a good mood until about mid afternoon and then i just had to take smoke a litt...
Creative, Focused, Happy
Lineage

Pot of Gold
Blueberry
Goldberry

