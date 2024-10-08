Jason had the Golden Fleece, and Casa Flor now has their new sativa strain, Golden Dab. This cerebral, euphoric cross of Hazeoff and Special Reserve Super Lemon Haze easily hits 15% THC and has all the funky, citrus goodness you’d expect from Haze classics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Dab, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







