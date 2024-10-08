Golden Dab
SativaTHC 15%CBG 1%
Golden Dab
GDD
Sativa
Euphoric
Lemon
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Golden Dab potency is higher THC than average.
Jason had the Golden Fleece, and Casa Flor now has their new sativa strain, Golden Dab. This cerebral, euphoric cross of Hazeoff and Special Reserve Super Lemon Haze easily hits 15% THC and has all the funky, citrus goodness you’d expect from Haze classics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Dab, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Golden DabOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Golden Dab products near you
Similar to Golden Dab near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews