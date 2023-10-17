Golden Hour reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Hour.
Golden Hour strain effects
Golden Hour strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
c........1
October 17, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this strain. Perfect example of how type doesn’t matter. Well at least for me. Gives me a ton of energy. I always try new strains Jin the afternoon when I have no plans. I can do all kinds of things on GH! Clears my mind. I can focus on things and really be efficient. Also makes me feel happy about myself all day long. That even flows into the night. I’m an above average smoker. So might not be the same for all on that but I hope so for everyone. Have to smoke it a few times to get that right high or healing feeling!
L........9
May 25, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Had this as limited edition cartridge and wish I would have bought as many as the dispensary had. I have never had a strain that ticked all the boxes for me like this one. Relaxed. Euphoria. Smiling. Low stress. Music is even better and I just felt so grateful for everything around me. It didn't energize me but also didn't make me tired. Maybe someday we'll meet again.
T........h
October 26, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Sweet with slight fruit and gas undertones. Tastier and stonier than I expected! A nice chill strain for the wind-down at the end of the day.
A........y
October 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Great taste and smell. Gave me energy, felt happy and uplifted. Great for pain and mental focus. I’m above average smoker so I really enjoyed the effect.
A........2
October 9, 2023
Meh