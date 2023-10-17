I really enjoyed this strain. Perfect example of how type doesn’t matter. Well at least for me. Gives me a ton of energy. I always try new strains Jin the afternoon when I have no plans. I can do all kinds of things on GH! Clears my mind. I can focus on things and really be efficient. Also makes me feel happy about myself all day long. That even flows into the night. I’m an above average smoker. So might not be the same for all on that but I hope so for everyone. Have to smoke it a few times to get that right high or healing feeling!