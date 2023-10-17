Golden Hour
Golden Hour is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Sunset Sherbet Bx1 x Blue Lotus. Like its namesake, Golden Hour has golden pistils crawling over deep, icy violet buds. It tastes both sweet and spicy, with an earthy aroma and a hint of Sherbet creaminess. Perfect for the end of day, Golden Hour imbues a mellow buzz best suited for couch chilling and deep conversations; medical patients who need help with nausea and multiple sclerosis may also benefit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Hour, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Golden Hour strain effects
Golden Hour strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Golden Hour strain reviews5
c........1
October 17, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
L........9
May 25, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
T........h
October 26, 2023
Aroused
Happy