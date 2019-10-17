ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Golden Lemon reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Lemon.

Effects

74 people reported 549 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 25%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 28%
Stress 27%
Insomnia 18%
Pain 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

Avatar for basicallyackie
Member since 2020
Definitely a relaxing strain that leaves a smile on your face. I was on a car ride home as I was medicated and was really enjoying the music. Definitely a strain to listen to music to. 😍
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SquirrelyQ1701
Member since 2017
If you need an appetite stimulator this is my go to. I also find that it helps with cramps associated with periods and endometriosis.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungry
Avatar for YeeYee369
Member since 2019
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jillbert
Member since 2019
Smells delicious, but it gave me a headache.
Reported
feelings
Photos

Avatar for reefdonkey1991
Member since 2019
Smells the exact opposite of what it does to you. It smells like your typical citrusy sativa and sort of looks like one in bud formation as well but it does not feel like one. I bought 10.5 grams from my local dispensary about two months ago now and I am smoking on some of the remaining 8th and I am...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sir_Smokes_alot
Member since 2016
tasty..definitely tart in the best way..
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for sourtangieshoes
Member since 2017
One of my favorite indica-hybrids for unwinding and possibly sleeping.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed