We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Smells the exact opposite of what it does to you. It smells like your typical citrusy sativa and sort of looks like one in bud formation as well but it does not feel like one. I bought 10.5 grams from my local dispensary about two months ago now and I am smoking on some of the remaining 8th and I am...