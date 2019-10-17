ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Relaxed 78%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 25%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 28%
Stress 27%
Insomnia 18%
Pain 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 2%

Avatar for Goronk
Member since 2016
Wow... being a seasoned smoker this strain is absolutely amazing!! The lemon aroma is instantly noticed with a strong citrus onset, almost diesel-like. Leave this beast in a jar or sealed because she can spread quick and heavy! I would suggest vaping this strain to pull out the most flavor. You w...
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for anz6
Member since 2016
Great strain for people with severe anxiety! Nice body high and really calming.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Boudicca
Member since 2016
Lmaooooo...this stuff is so fun. Super relaxing but lots of brain activity going on. A fine strain to blaze up if you have nothing to do but make a gourmet grilled cheese while listening to Pink Floyd in preparation for a Westworld marathon.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for sfgiantsfan40
Member since 2016
This strain is a lovey Indica Dominant Hybrid. The sweet & sour, lemon aroma is absolutely intoxicating. The high is a wonderful combination of subtle cerebral stimulation along with a strong, relaxing body high to ease you into your day.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Daishinkan1015
Member since 2017
Love the citrus smell. Smooth onset and transition of high. Great mood setter.....
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Lemon Skunk
Kosher Kush
Golden Lemon

