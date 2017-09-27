ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Golden State Banana reviews

Avatar for ShowmeShowmeShowme
Member since 2019
This strain is wonderful! It’s an Indica the tea sweet like a sativa! It really is a good Indica all round. 👏👍👍🙌
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for langover94
Member since 2018
It's a fine indica-ish strain. Not sure why it didn't quite do it for me, I guess the high wasn't mellow enough and it didn't taste fantastic.
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for subhunter728
Member since 2018
Excellent Pain Reliever/Outstanding Antidepressant/Antianxiety/Anti-GivaFuckAboutStoopidShit!
Avatar for cranes
Member since 2019
Forgettable but nothing wrong with this one.
Relaxed
Avatar for Ccmntw
Member since 2019
Smells like banana bread. Very tasty, strong indica.
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Craftybrewer3000
Member since 2018
I love it when I read a write up and it is spot on!! The euphoric feeling and tingling in the limbs is 100! It’s funny because it definitely smacked me down after 2 puffs but the euphoria was stronger and instead of super sleepy I felt a little sleepy and super relaxed. Very nice!!
Avatar for Budking111
Member since 2018
Awesome. One of the best
