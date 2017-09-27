Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I love it when I read a write up and it is spot on!! The euphoric feeling and tingling in the limbs is 100! It’s funny because it definitely smacked me down after 2 puffs but the euphoria was stronger and instead of super sleepy I felt a little sleepy and super relaxed. Very nice!!