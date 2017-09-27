Golden State Banana is a fruity indica cross of Ghost OG and Banana Kush. This semi-sedative strain fills the consumer’s mind with euphoria while wrapping the limbs in a warm, relaxing sensation. The aroma is a mixture of Ghost OG’s pungent, citrus terpenes and Banana Kush’s tropical scents, creating a rich bouquet with bright floral sweetness. Uplifting and relaxing, Golden State Banana’s effects are ideal for unwinding at the end of the day while elevating mood and frontloading creativity.
Golden State Banana
