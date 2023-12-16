Goldmember is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Banana Larry and Golden Retriever. This strain is a flower product from Smyth Cannabis Co., a brand that offers high-quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more. Goldmember is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Goldmember effects include relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Goldmember when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and stress. Bred by Thunderfudge, Goldmember features flavors like gassy, banana, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Goldmember typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Goldmember is a funky and fruity hybrid that combines the sour and gassy aromas of its parent strains. It has a gassy and banana smell that will make you feel like you’re at a movie theater. It produces a balanced and blissful high that will relax your body and stimulate your creativity. Goldmember is a great strain for enjoying a smooth and tasty time or easing your pain and depression. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Goldmember, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.