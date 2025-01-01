HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Gooberry Moonshine
Gooberry Moonshine is a complex, hybrid weed strain bred by D.C. Pharmhouse and made from a genetic cross of Glueberry x Wowzers. This balanced strain produces vibrant green plants oozing with grape, gassy, and earthy flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gooberry Moonshine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
