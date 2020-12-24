stock photo similar to Glueberry
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Glueberry
aka Glueberry OG
Glueberry is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Gorilla Glue and OG Kush. This triple threat of a strain can pack a heavy punch of effects that will make you feel euphoric before lulling you into a chilled out state. Glueberry has a fruity, blueberry flavor profile with bright hints of citrus. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help fight symptoms related to PTSD and chronic anxiety.
Glueberry strain effects
Glueberry strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
