Good Day from Plantworks is a THC-dominant phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. Its frosty buds produce a Cookies terpene profile that give off sweet and earthy flavors on each inhale. People may feel relaxed and focused after consuming this strain, making it a great daytime option for the productive stoner.