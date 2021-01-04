Gorilla Bomb reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Bomb.
Gorilla Bomb effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 13 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
50% of people say it helps with headache
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms