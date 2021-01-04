ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 20%

Gorilla Bomb

2.0(2)
Uplifted
Relaxed
Hungry
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Strain Details

Gorilla Bomb is a potent sativa-leaning marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 and THC Bomb, although this strain primarily takes after the GG4 side of the family tree. The effects of Gorilla Bomb will hit you hard every time, as it offers a hefty THC percentage that sits in the high twenties. Smoking this strain will get your mind lifted and your body locked down into your favorite chair. Because of the high THC percentage, Gorilla Bomb is best reserved for experienced smokers. When it comes to flavor and smell, this strain offers bold diesel flavors. The taste is earthy with notes of chocolate and features a piney aroma. 

Gorilla Bomb effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

2 people reported 13 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
50% of people say it helps with headache
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms

Gorilla Bomb reviews2

Strain spotlight