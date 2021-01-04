Gorilla Bomb is a potent sativa-leaning marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 and THC Bomb, although this strain primarily takes after the GG4 side of the family tree. The effects of Gorilla Bomb will hit you hard every time, as it offers a hefty THC percentage that sits in the high twenties. Smoking this strain will get your mind lifted and your body locked down into your favorite chair. Because of the high THC percentage, Gorilla Bomb is best reserved for experienced smokers. When it comes to flavor and smell, this strain offers bold diesel flavors. The taste is earthy with notes of chocolate and features a piney aroma.