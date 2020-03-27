ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gorilla Cake
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Gorilla Cake
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4 8 reviews

Gorilla Cake

Gorilla Cake

Gorilla Cake is a strain that was most likely bred by crossing the famed Original Glue with Wedding Cake. The cross puts out a heavy high that is sedative and has an earthy, chem-filled terpene profile that is smooth and thick. The strain comes drenched in trichomes with a dense, chunky bud structure that both parent strains are known for.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for Steffan2246
Member since 2020
Very earthy/chem tasting strain effects kick in immediately in my opinion a step below top shelf but if your not a heavy smoker this strain will put you on your ass
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTinglyUplifted
write a review

Find Gorilla Cake nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gorilla Cake nearby.

Products with Gorilla Cake

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Gorilla Cake nearby.