Gorilla Candy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Candy.
Gorilla Candy strain effects
Gorilla Candy strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
c........1
April 14, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Good indica-dominant. Relaxation without complete mind-numbness which I appreciate. Sleepy yet in control, this strain will melt your pain away!
w........z
July 1, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Fantastic. Makes you want to win the 13U World Series.
p........9
Today
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I like this strain, good for chilling in a lazyboy with a cold beer and your favorite show!!😎
9........t
May 27, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This stuff packs a punch !!! Nice for sleep and pain ! Immediate euphoric rush!!! Beautiful strain