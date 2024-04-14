stock photo similar to Gorilla Candy
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Gorilla Candy
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Feelings:HappyUpliftedEuphoric
- Helps with:DepressionInflammationPain
Gorilla Candy effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Candy potency is higher THC than average.
Gorilla Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papa’s Candy and GG4. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Gorilla Candy is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Gorilla Candy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gorilla Candy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Candy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gorilla Candy strain effects
Gorilla Candy strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
Gorilla Candy strain reviews4
April 14, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
July 1, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Today
Focused
Happy
Relaxed